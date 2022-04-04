CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.86.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $177.80 on Thursday. CDW has a 52 week low of $162.47 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average of $186.86.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,519,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,949,434,000 after acquiring an additional 105,015 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,016,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,802,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,674,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $752,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile (Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.