CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.70. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $77.72 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $255,109.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,784,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 571.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

