Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.70. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.