Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,286 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
