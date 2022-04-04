Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.38.
Shares of Catalent stock opened at $114.05 on Thursday. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day moving average is $117.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.
In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
