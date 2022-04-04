Casper Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.99 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $434.52 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,774,432,053 coins and its circulating supply is 4,466,895,251 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

