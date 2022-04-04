Casper Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.99 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Casper has traded up 26.4% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $434.52 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,774,432,053 coins and its circulating supply is 4,466,895,251 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.