CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $748.55

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 748.55 ($9.81) and last traded at GBX 740.10 ($9.69), with a volume of 160172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 711 ($9.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.65) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £838.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.