Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CSII. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CSII opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

