Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSII. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points bought 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,007,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after purchasing an additional 247,303 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.11 million, a P/E ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

