Cardano (ADA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.77 billion and $993.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00209923 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.00 or 0.00422112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,739,028,516 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

