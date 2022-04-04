Carbon Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $99,639.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.20 or 0.07539144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.85 or 1.00170395 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,525,671 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.