Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$640,000.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Rating) Director John A. Ciampaglia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.00, for a total transaction of C$640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,121,792.

Capstone Power Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.04.

About Capstone Power

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

