Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. State Street Corp bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 20,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

