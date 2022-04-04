Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $78.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,419. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Capri has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $103,411,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 83.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 131.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

