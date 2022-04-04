Capital One Financial Weighs in on STAG Industrial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 200,907 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

