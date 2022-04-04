Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Up 9.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 99,112 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,793,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Canoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in Canoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Canoo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Canoo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

