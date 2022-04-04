Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CGIX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 612,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. Cancer Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.