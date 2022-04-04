Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$37.11.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

TSE CU opened at C$38.23 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.76 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.62.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.