Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Target Price to C$2.00

Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SKPGF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

About Spark Power Group (Get Rating)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

