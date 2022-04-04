Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MORF. BTIG Research started coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 482.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 73.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after buying an additional 116,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

