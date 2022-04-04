Calix (NYSE:CALX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37. Calix has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after buying an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth $39,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after purchasing an additional 385,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter worth $16,034,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

