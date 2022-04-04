California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.69. 5,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 237,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in California Water Service Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $553,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 576.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 88,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

