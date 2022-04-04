California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $3,018,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,313,577 shares of company stock worth $61,396,384. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of California Resources by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 915,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of California Resources by 2,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,882,000 after acquiring an additional 993,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.