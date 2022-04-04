Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after purchasing an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $309.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.60 and its 200 day moving average is $311.19. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

