Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.