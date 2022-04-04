Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
