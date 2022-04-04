Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,960 ($25.67) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.85) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($25.28) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.57).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,673.50 ($21.92) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.70). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,808.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,829.44.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.22) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($435.97). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.13) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,645.80). Insiders acquired a total of 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622 in the last quarter.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

