Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,925 ($38.32).

A number of analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($34.39) to GBX 2,800 ($36.68) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,904 ($38.04), for a total value of £340,435.92 ($445,946.97).

Bunzl stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,991 ($39.18). 710,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,439. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,205.50 ($28.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($39.30). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,807.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,749.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 40.80 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

