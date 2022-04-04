BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.54.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

