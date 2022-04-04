BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
NASDAQ GRCL opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -1.54.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
