BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 240 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BT.A. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of LON BT.A opened at GBX 183.80 ($2.41) on Friday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 134.85 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 206.70 ($2.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.30.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

