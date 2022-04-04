BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BSQUARE by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

