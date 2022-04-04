BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.48. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
About BSQUARE (Get Rating)
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.
