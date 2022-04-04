Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $64.99 on Thursday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $61.42 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bruker by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 24.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 6.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

