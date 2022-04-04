Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,481,000 after purchasing an additional 209,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after acquiring an additional 113,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $177.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.