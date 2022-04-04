Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CATH. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CATH opened at $55.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.