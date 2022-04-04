Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,626 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.75 on Monday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $405.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Research analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

