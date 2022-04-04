Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 2,196 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TT opened at $154.85 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

