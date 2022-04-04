Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $917,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

MQ opened at $11.10 on Monday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

