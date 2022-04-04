Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 715 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $97.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $98.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.76.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.