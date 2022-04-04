Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 714 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $101.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,866 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.