Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of AZTA opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

