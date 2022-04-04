Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of AZTA opened at $84.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.70. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $124.79.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
