Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.35.

BEP stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,876,000 after buying an additional 442,080 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,141,000 after buying an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,315,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

