Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after buying an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,850 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,289 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $34,829,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEP traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.30. 2,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,867. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

