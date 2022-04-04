Brokers Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $58.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. UDR has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in UDR by 2.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,564,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

