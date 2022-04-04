Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT at $28.88

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.88.
UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $53.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
