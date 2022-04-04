Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT at $980.00

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $980.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($12.44) to GBX 980 ($12.84) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

United Utilities Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

