Brokerages Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Target Price at GBX 2,887.50

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($37.82).

ULE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.85) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,350 ($30.78) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

LON ULE remained flat at $GBX 3,324 ($43.54) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,469. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,972 ($25.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,102.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,149.17.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

