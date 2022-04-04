Brokerages Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.31

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRUE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,222. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $385.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 167,431.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

