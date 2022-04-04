Brokerages Set Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Target Price at $6.03

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 72,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 3,033.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

SNCR stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

