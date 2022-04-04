Brokerages Set Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Target Price at $50.40

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.40.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in Silgan by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $46.22 on Friday. Silgan has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $46.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

