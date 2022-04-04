Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) PT at C$72.08

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.08.

RCI.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

RCI.B opened at C$71.44 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$56.00 and a 12 month high of C$71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$36.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.09.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

